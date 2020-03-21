Fort Worth’s first responders are supporting struggling businesses by purchasing meals from local restaurants.

The Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association is purchasing hundreds of bulk meals daily for police officers in every patrol division.

“We will identify our most vulnerable local restaurants and focus on providing necessary orders to keep them afloat,” said Manny R, Ramirez, president of the POA. “The goal of this effort is two-fold: to ensure that our local economy can survive these tumultuous times, and to ensure that our dedicated frontline police officers have at least one good meal as they protect and serve.”

Meanwhile, the more than 900 Fort Worth firefighters will be supporting local restaurants while on duty and off duty.

“You may not realize it, but the firefighters that serve your neighborhoods actually purchase and prepare their own meals while at work,” said Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Local 440. “We are encouraging our members to consider supporting local businesses as they make their daily plans for meals during their 24-hour shifts. Choosing to order meals from local restaurants instead of cooking will help support those local business owners.”