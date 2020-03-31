Keller, Texas March 31, 2020

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.







Listed Occupation as Travel Consultant at North King Travel and Home 9040 McFarland Way, Keller, TX.



Arrested on March 14, 2020 at 1:09 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 300 S. Main and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15.* Tony Reyes, Age: 41, POB: Miami, FL.Listed Occupation as Travel Consultant at North King Travel and Home 9040 McFarland Way, Keller, TX.Arrested on March 14, 2020 at 1:09 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 300 S. Main and Charged with;







Listed as a Student at Keller High School and Home 903 Lagoona Trail, Keller, TX.



Arrested on March 14, 2020 by Officer R. Garcia at 1500 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Kyle Andrew Ortman, Age: 17, No POB Listed.Listed as a Student at Keller High School and Home 903 Lagoona Trail, Keller, TX.Arrested on March 14, 2020 by Officer R. Garcia at 1500 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Docker at Amazon and Homer 7709 Evergreen Ave, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on March 15, 2020 by Officer B Shimanek at 2000 S. Main St and charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated Elizabeth Lynn Seamster, Age: 51, No POB listed.Listed Occupation as Docker at Amazon and Homer 7709 Evergreen Ave, North Richland Hills, TX.Arrested on March 15, 2020 by Officer B Shimanek at 2000 S. Main St and charged with; .







Listed as unemployed and Home 2104 Weeping Willow St., Burleson, TX.



Arrested on March 16, 2020 at 9:46 AM by Officer J. Yates at Race Track, 7 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, NO BOND. Timothy Tran Stephenson, Age: 31, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed as unemployed and Home 2104 Weeping Willow St., Burleson, TX.Arrested on March 16, 2020 at 9:46 AM by Officer J. Yates at Race Track, 7 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Nurse at Whitley Place Assisted Living and Home 5002 Avenue G., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on March 14, 2020 at 3:47 Pm by Officer B. Jensen and Charged with;





1.) Harassment,



2.) On an Watauga Warrant for Harassment. Remarks: Conditions of Bond-No Contact with Victim a Class B. Misdemeanor Bond $2,000,

3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Expired Texas Driver’s License,

Jessica Monic Robinson, Age: 34, POB: Ft. Worth,Listed Occupation as Nurse at Whitley Place Assisted Living and Home 5002 Avenue G., Ft. Worth.Arrested on March 14, 2020 at 3:47 Pm by Officer B. Jensen and Charged with; 4.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility – subsequent violation. Total Bond $3,526

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com