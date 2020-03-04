Keller, Texas March 4, 2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Construction Manager for Novel Builders and Home 791 MKaplewood Drive, Keller, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 25, 2020 at 7:26 PM by Oficer A. Hinkle at 799 Rapp Road and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated,
2.) Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle more than $200
No occupation listed and Home 716 Castleman Ct., Keller, Texas
Arrested on Feb. 23, 2020 at 1:00 AM by Officer M. Keller at 1136 Wales Drive and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated
Listed Occupation as Pool Service for Preowned Pool Products and home 116 Cooper Dr., Hurst, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 28, 2020 at 9:24 PM by Officer R. Garcia at 100 Anita Ave and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree,
2.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Driving without a License,
3.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Violation to Appear,
4.) On a Fort Worth PD Warrant for Expired Operator’s License.
Listed Occupation as Builder for MHI Homes and Home 5500 Murton Place, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM by Officer L. Nagy at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd !!**
2.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
3.)On a Bedford PD Warrant for Expired Registration,
4.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear.
5.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid.
No Occupation listed and Home 3115 Barrett Road, Mansfield, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 23, 2020 at 2:10 am. by officer J. Montgomery at 1100 Whitley Road and charged with;
Delivery PG 2 or 2-A more than 4 g less than 400 G. a Felony First Degree.
No Employer listed and Home 5812 Bonanza Dr. #87, Haltom City,
Arrested on Feb. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at 1219 Austin Thomas Dr. Keller and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**
