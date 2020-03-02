Southlake, Texas March 2, 2020



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupation as Nanny, self-employed and Home 442 Marshall Road, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 22, 2020 by Officer B. Lockwood at 200 E HWY 114 WB and Charged with:



1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**,

2.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,

3.) Registration Required, Expired,

4.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,

5.) On a Richland Hills PD Warrant for Expired Registration,

Listed as a Student and Home 2717 Brookshire Dr., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 24, 2020 at 12:51 at his home and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Bartender-Manager at DCCGE, no Home Address Listed.



Arrested on Feb. 22, 2020 agt 12:40 AM by Officer C. Melton at 600 W. Hwy 114 WB and Charged with



Listed occupation as Nanny and Self-Employed and Home 2724 Chatsworth, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 27, 2020 atg 5:23 PM at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse 2201 E. Southlake and Charged with;



Listed as unemployed and Home 408 Loma Alta Dr., Flower Mound, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 27, 2020 by Officer B. Lockwood at 2000 E Hyw 114 EB and charged with;



Erwin, Age: 25 POB: Mesquite, TX



Listed Occupation as Leasing for City Gate Property Group and Home 2804 Garden Ct., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested by Officer J. Paul at 350 Continental Dr., Lewisville on Outstanding Southlake

Warrants since November 2019, including;



Driving while License is Invalid..bond $800.93



Driving while License invalid.. bond $800.93..total Bond $2,055.69.







Listed Occupation as Controls/HVAC Tech for Dynaten and Home 7800 Vineyard Ct. North Richland Hills.



Arrested on Feb. 27, 2020 at 123:04 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at the 7-11 at 1709 and 1600 South Southlake and Charged with:



Listed Occupation as Car Hauler, self-employed and Home 131 Inman Road, Inman, SC.



Arrested by Officer B. Lockwood at 2000 West Southlake Blvd. on Feb. 24, 2020 at 1:48 AM and charged with;



No Occupation listed and Home 3333 Fossill Creek Blvd #326, Haltom, City, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 23, 2020 by Officer J. Page at 2900 E. Southlake Blvd Ste 200 at 3:37 am and charged with;



Listed Occupation as Driver for UPS and Home 1500 Valley Trail, Mesquite, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM by Officer J. Page at 1300 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Sushi at Ra Sushi and Home 2313 Grand Prairie, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 22, 2020 at 1:41 AM by Officer W. Boyd at the QT Quik Trip at 2605 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with:



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G, less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree,



