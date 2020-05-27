· Former State Sen. Konni Burton (R-Fort Worth) pointed out this little gem in an email a couple of days ago: the Austin-based progressive news source, the Texas Tribune, took $800,000 in a forgivable government loan as part of the Paycheck Protection Program meant for legitimate businesses. Run as a non-profit, the “Trib” is little more than a miniature New York Times; operated by liberals pushing a left-of-center philosophy.

· In addition to George Soros’ cash, the Texas Tribune receives a massive funding from state universities, other state agencies, and taxpayer-funded lobbyists. So I am sure you will be surprised to find that their brand of “news” refuses to hold establishment politicians accountable for working against the taxpayers.

· “Media organizations were not forced to shut their doors like most businesses in Texas were. And yet the Tribune applied for and received $800,000 from the PPP, which was designed to help businesses harmed during the shutdown. Not only is that insulting, but it makes me wonder how many other newspaper outlets in Texas received this same benefit?” – Konni Burton, CEO of TheTexan.news

· Congratulations: your state and federal tax dollars are being used to subsidize an online leftwing news site.

· As an aside, Empower Texans and Texas Scorecard didn’t seek government handouts, despite being “qualified” to do so. Our stated bias is to protect the taxpayers, and so we did what so many other families and small businesses have been doing: we cut spending.

· In just a handful of months, people around the world have become exhausted from panic-driven, unconfirmed data and anecdotal evidence about the Chinese coronavirus. Two Texans – Paul Hastings and Ben Billups – put together an easy-to-use website that reports the most recent, confirmed numbers about coronavirus, with updates delivered several times a day. No hype, no media bias, no hyperbole. Check out coronavirustracker.us.