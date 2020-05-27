ROANOKE, Texas (May 27, 2020) – Hawaiian Falls water parks will kick off the season beginning Friday, May 29 following Governor Greg Abbott’s directive this week allowing water parks to open. Hawaiian Falls is prepared to welcome guests with enhanced sanitation and safety protocols in place.

HAWAIIAN FALLS HONORS HEALTHCARE WORKERS

AND REVEALS OPENING DAY PLANS WITH NEW ATTRACTIONS

Season Passes to be Donated to Healthcare Workers



Photo Caption (Left to Right): Justin LaFond, Park Director for Mansfield Hawaiian Falls, Angel Biasatti, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Director of PR and Renee Lindsey, Business Developer Manager for Hawaiian Falls

As healthcare workers continue to serve the communities in Texas, Hawaiian Falls will honor healthcare workers at several hospitals that serve our local communities in Roanoke, Mansfield and Waco by providing free season passes for the summer. In addition, immediate family members can purchase a season pass at a significantly reduced price.

Collectively, Hawaiian Falls will donate more than 4,000 season passes this summer to healthcare workers at the following hospitals:

Hawaiian Falls Roanoke – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Hawaiian Falls Waco – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest

Hawaiian Falls has worked with the CDC, International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the World Waterpark Association and a coalition of more than 30 Texas waterparks, as well as local and state government officials to ensure all water safety protocols are implemented for guest safety.

“Each of our water parks are several acres, so we have the ability to safely spread out our guests in each park,” explained Hawaiian Falls Managing Director, Ryan Forson. “We’ve added signage to help manage the flow of guests throughout the parks and to ensure proper social distancing. Chairs and tables are also spaced apart for optimum distancing. We’ve added temperature and wellness checks for all of our employees. Front gate staff, as well as food and beverage workers will be wearing masks and gloves.”

Hawaiian Falls will welcome season passholders up to an hour and a half early (9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.) beginning Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31 before the water parks open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Guests will enjoy several new attractions this summer, including Coconut Cove at Hawaiian Falls Roanoke, an activity pool with a floating obstacle course, a water basketball court, in-water lounge seats, shaded lounge space and cabanas.

By mid-June, Hawaiian Falls Waco will add Kona Bay, a family play area anchored by a multi-level waterplay structure with 10 waterslide experiences and water features for families of all ages to explore together. The park also will have a new and enhanced food pavilion for the 2020 season.

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield has reimagined Splashwater Reef beach into Turtle Bay, a turtle-themed family play area with five new kids’ slides, additional shade, seating and cabanas. Turtle Bay is expected to open mid-June.

Hawaiian Falls recommends guests pre-purchase season passes or individual day passes online at hfalls.com to avoid waiting in line at the front gate.

Hawaiian Falls in Roanoke, Mansfield and Waco are managed by ProParks Attractions Group, a privately held attractions company that acquires, develops, and manages waterparks and family entertainment centers. ProParks currently owns and operates attractions and entertainment assets located in Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina in addition to world-wide attractions advisory and management services. More information about ProParks is available at proparksmanagement.com.