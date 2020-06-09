About the author

GRAPEVINE, TX-Grapevine Police are working with Texas Child Protective Services (CPS) after finding a toddler alone on the side of a highway.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. a Grapevine Officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of South SH-121 near Hall-Johnson Road. A driver noticed a child, approximately two years old, walking along the shoulder. He stopped to help and called 911.

Officers made sure the child was not hurt, but the child was not able to give a name or address. Police checked the surrounding neighborhood and found no signs of the child’s parents. No child was reported missing at the time, so the child was taken into custody by CPS.

Approximately three hours later, Grapevine Police were able to locate the child’s parents. The family is now working with CPS to determine the next steps. Grapevine Police remain in contact with CPS, and the case is still under investigation.

Grapevine Police applaud the good Samaritan who saw the toddler along the highway and stayed with the child until officers arrived.

