Some cats are actually allergic to humans.

Though it’s uncommon—since humans bathe more than your typical animal, and don’t shed as much hair or skin—some animals can still be allergic to humans, according to Popular Science. (However, it’s more often because of the perfume or cologne we wear, or the soap we use.)

2 There is a fruit that tastes like chocolate pudding.

Black sapote has another irresistible name: the chocolate pudding fruit. According to Good Morning America, the fruit—native to Central and South America—tastes like sweet custard with a hint of chocolate. When it’s fully ripe, the flavor (and consistency) has been described as a dead ringer for chocolate pudding.

3 Competitive art used to be in the Olympics.

Between 1912 and 1948, the Olympic Games awarded medals in sculpture, music, painting, and architecture, according to Smithsonian magazine. After a heated debate in the post-war years, the competitions were scrapped. John Copley of Britain won one of the final medals: At 73, he would be the oldest medalist in Olympic history if his silver, awarded for his 1948 engraving Polo Players, were still counted.

4 A chef’s hat has exactly 100 pleats.

Bon Appétit magazine brings us this tasty tidbit. A chef’s tall hat (officially known as a “toque”) is traditionally made with 100 pleats, meant to represent the 100 ways to cook an egg.

5 The majority of your brain is fat.

You can literally call someone a fathead, but it’s still unkind: According to Psychology Today, 60 percent of human brain matter is made of fat.

6 Oranges aren’t naturally occurring fruits.

Oranges may be an iconic fruit, but they are not a naturally occurring one, as The Telegraph points out. In fact, oranges are a hybrid of tangerines and pomelos, also known as “Chinese grapefruit,” and they were originally green—not, well, orange. Oranges are a subtropical fruit, but now that they exist in more temperate climates, they lose their chlorophyll-induced green and become their more familiar color when the weather warms up.

7 Most wasabi we eat in the U.S. isn’t really wasabi.

If you enjoy wasabi with your sushi, you’d probably be surprised to learn that most of the wasabi we consume in the U.S. isn’t real wasabi made from the expensive wasabi root, according to the Chicago Tribune. The wasabi you’re eating? That’s white horseradish mixed with ground mustard seeds and green dye.

8 Amelia Earhart and Eleanor Roosevelt once went on a joyride.

In 1933, Eleanor Roosevelt and Amelia Earhart ditched a fancy dinner in Washington, D.C., and hopped into an Eastern Air Transport Curtis Condor for a quick trip to Baltimore and back, according to The Baltimore Sun. Earhart, who was wearing a white silk gown, piloted the plane for most of the flight.