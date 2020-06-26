AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ — Austin Family Law Firm Kirker Davis Adds Three Attorneys

While other law firms are scaling back during the pandemic, Kirker Davis LLP, led by a husband and wife team, has added three associates to keep up with demand in these unprecedented times.

“The upward trend in divorce filings during the pandemic is, unfortunately, anything but a myth, and we’ve had to add three very talented associates to keep up with the demand,” said firm Co-Managing Partner Chris Kirker. “We attribute this to word getting out about our progressive approach — which eschews the scorched earth approach that can give family law a bad rep — and to spouses failing the closeness tests created by the pandemic.”

The three hires cumulatively specialize in some of the most important areas of family law, added Kirker Davis Co-Managing Partner Holly Davis. “We added an experienced mediator, attorneys who specialize in children’s needs, special education, child abuse, child custody, domestic violence and other key areas,” Davis said.

Michelle D. Fontenot’s areas of practice include Divorce, Custody, Child Support, Family Violence, and other Family law matters. In addition to her law degree from Seattle University School of Law, where she graduated Cum Laude, Michelle has a Masters degree in Counseling Psychology. Prior to law school, she worked for over fifteen years as a licensed mental health counselor where much of her work focused on serving children in special education. Prior to joining Kirker Davis, Michelle served as the program attorney for a non-profit that provided court-appointed legal services for children with health and safety concerns. Michelle is also a trained mediator and uses those skills to encourage clients to be creative in resolving family conflicts. She is licensed in Texas and Washington State.

Bill D. Williams is a strong family law attorney focused on divorce and child custody cases. Prior to joining Kirker Davis, Bill served as a law clerk to the Honorable Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama and to the Honorable Charles R. Wilson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. While clerking, Bill worked on issues important to families such as reproductive rights and the access to a quality education for children with disabilities. Bill graduated from Columbia Law School, achieving Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar honors and selection to the Columbia Law Review and Frederick Douglass Moot Court. Bill is licensed in all the state courts of Texas, various federal courts in Texas, and in New York and the District of Columbia.

April Rosenbaum, who will focus on complex divorce, custody, litigation, and property division, began working in family law as an undergraduate as a paralegal and as a women’s center volunteer. While attending law school at the University of Texas at Austin, she participated in the Domestic Violence Clinical program and in the Children’s Rights Clinic as an ad litem for children facing termination of parental rights. After receiving her law degree, April participated as an active volunteer legal resource for multiple domestic violence services and became the go-to attorney for the Kansas City LGBT community with respect to family law, domestic disputes, and gender reassignment. In addition to dissolution cases, she has handled premarital agreements, a pro-bono Texas Supreme Court appeal involving adoption and the Hague Convention, and represented several business entities in high-value divorce proceedings.