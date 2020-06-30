June 30, 2020

Brandon Waltens <brandon@empowertexans.com>

• President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he intends for the federal government to arrest and prosecute individuals who have vandalized statues or monuments on government property.

• In a tweet, Trump said he has directed law enforcement to hold vandals accountable pursuant to the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

• “I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent. This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!’ –President Donald Trump

• Thus far, Texas DPS has been deployed to protect monuments on the grounds of the Texas Capitol, but many citizens fear those in other parts of the state have not been afforded the same protection.

• Fort Worth voters will soon have the opportunity to determine whether or not to continue a sales tax that, in prior years, has been shrouded with questions of transparency and usage. Robert Montoya has the details.

• In 1995, Fort Worth established the Crime Control Prevention District: a half-cent sales tax “to fund crime and control prevention initiatives.” This tax keeps the total Fort Worth sales tax within its highest legal limit set by the state at 8.25 percent.

• Starting on June 29—next Monday—voters in Fort Worth will have the opportunity to decide whether to renew the tax, or end it and thereby lower their total sales tax burden.

• As the Austin City Council continues considering more upheaval of the local police department, a coalition of parents and citizens are warning city hall of the heightened safety risks and consequences for university students. Jacob Asmussen has the story.

• After the council voted to partially defund the Austin Police Department, “SafeHorns”—an organization of citizens advocating for improved student safety at the University of Texas at Austin—recently wrote an open letter to the council, demanding answers and action.

• “Crime keeps escalating and now we’re talking about defunding public safety. What is that going to look like?” –SafeHorns President Joelle McNew

• SafeHorns was also outspoken last year when the city council made the controversial decision to allow homeless individuals to camp at public spaces across the city, including UT’s campus.

• Officials in one North Texas county are saying “no” to face mask mandates for now, but caution “community-wide interventions” are possible if local conditions worsen due to spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

• Erin Anderson reports that the Denton County Commissioners Court took no action at yesterday’s meeting to require citizens to wear masks in public, though they recommended the practice along with other commonsense precautions.

As you might recall, Empower Texans president Ross Kecseg has taken a leave of absence so that he can continue his recovery from cancer and related treatments. Please keep Ross and his family in your prayers as he continues to rest up for the fights ahead to expand liberty in the Lone Star State!