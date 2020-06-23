With all states gradually reopening but monitoring for any spikes in COVID-19 cases that would impact their reopening plans, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions, as well as accompanying videos and audio files.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Coronavirus Restrictions in Texas (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):

• 1st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

• 31st – Reopening of Child-Care Programs

• 8th – Travel Restrictions

• 2nd – Large Gatherings Restrictions

• 7th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

• 23rd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

• 18th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, June 22, 2020.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-fewest-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/