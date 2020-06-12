As violent riots and demands to “defund the police” continue across the nation, many Republican lawmakers are signaling a willingness to give in on a number of their demands. Cary Cheshire warns it would be foolish for conservatives to trade law and order for hollow praise from their political enemies. He recommends four reforms that would not only make America safer, but protect both the public and those sworn to keep the peace.

· Meanwhile, a Texas Democrat running for Congress is fine with looting and rioting.

· “Even if people loot, so what? Burn it to the ground, you know, if that’s what it’s going to take to fix our nation.” Those are the words of Kim Olson, a Texas Democrat running to take the North Texas-based 24th Congressional District from Republican hands. “I don’t think people want me to say that,” added Olson, a retired colonel from the U.S. Air Force. Olson made the comments in answer to a question about defunding the police.

· After shocking citizens by using language implying the elimination of the police department, the Dallas City Council is discussing plans to cut the police budget – claiming those cuts won’t come at the expense of public safety. Robert Montoya reports Dallas councilmembers have no plans to give taxpayers any relief with the alleged savings.

· The Austin City Council voted yesterday to spend $150,000 of the taxpayers’ money “to provide logistical support services for abortion access.” Jacob Asmussen reports the money is earmarked for an organization called “Jane’s Due Process,” which assists specifically underage girls in killing their babies.

· With local governments across the state looking for ways to spend huge windfalls of federal cash earmarked for Chinese coronavirus relief, officials in Ellis County said “no” to taking the taxpayer money until they find out what “strings” are attached. Erin Anderson has the details.

· Citing a “life-altering family issue” and related concerns, Ector County School Board Trustee Doyle Woodall suddenly resigned his office late Wednesday. Matt Stringer reports the resignation comes just as Woodall was facing heavy criticism for controversial Facebook posts.