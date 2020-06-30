June 30,2020

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Age: 17



Listed as unemployed and Home 132 S. College St., Keller, TX.

Arrested on June 24, 2020 at 3:57 PM by Officer G. Edge at 100 S. Main St and Charged with;

1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G, less than 400 G, a Felony second Degree Remarks-NO Bond.



2.) Delivery of Marijuana more than 1/4 oz less than 5 lbs, a State Jail Felony..Remarks – No Bond



3.) Possession of a Dangerous Remarks – No Bond Justin Taylor Lair,







Listed Occupation as Maintenance at Waterford Apartments and Home 300 Bourland Road, Keller.



Arrested on June 25, 2020 at 1:20 AM by Officer J. Torres at the Race Trac at 700 Keller Pkwy and Charged with:

[

1.) Unlawful Carrying of a weapon,



Listed Occupation as Manager at Champion Cheer and Home 1101 Templemore Dr., Keller. (LNO has been advised this individual IS NOT a Manager of Champion Cheer)



Arrested on June 21, 2020 at 1:29 AM by Officer B Jensen at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, a Felony Second Degree,



2.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug,



3.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Speeding 15 to 24 Over 55 Mph in a 40 MPH Zone

Listed Occupation as Asst. Manager at QT and Home 7221 Windhaven Court, North Richland Hills,



Arrested on June 24, 2020 at 1:31 and Charged with;



1.)Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Listed Occupation as Welder for SCM Industries and Home 7736 Prairie Drive, Watauga, TX.



Arrested on June 21, 2020 at 1:23 AM by Officer B Jensen at 2000 S. Main Street and Charged with;



No Occupation listed and Home 10469 Lanshire Dr., Dallas, TX.



Arrested on June 20, 2020 at 12:47 AM by Officer Brockmoller at 1099 Mount Gilead Road and Charged with



1.) Driving While Intoxicated,



LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com