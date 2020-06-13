June 13, 2020 Keller, Texas

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more tan 4G less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree. Victoria Marie Webb, Age: 23, POB: not listed.Listed Occupation as Waitress at Wild Pitch and Home 9729 Corral Dr., Keller, TX.Arrested on June 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 5700 Kroger Dr. and Charged with;







Harassment Christopher Michael Carr, Age: 44, POB: Downy CA.Listed Occupation as Self employed in Construction and Home 409 E Vine St., Keller, TXArrested on June 2, 2020 at 2:04 PM by Officer A. Hikle at 610 E. Bryon Nelson, Roanoke and Charged with;







Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Leland Curtis Martin, Age: 64, POB: Coffeeville, KS .Occupation listed as Retired and Home 1299 Stonehollow Lane, Keller, TX.Arrested on May 30,2020 at 6:34 PM by Officer D. More at his Home and Charged with;







Shane Matthew Jumper, Age: 18, POB: Toledo, O Eli Christopher Demel. Age:21 no POB provided,Listed Occupation as Labor at Lowes and Home 5500 Yellow Birch Dr. Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on June 2, 2020 at 5:55 AM by Officer C. Arndt at 600 s. Main and Charged with;

1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15,

2.) Accident Involving Damage to vehicle of more than $200.



Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor Christopher Lynn Davila, Jr. Age: 18, POB: Arlington, TX.Listed Occupation as Met Team at Home Depot and Home 1006 Bobcat Tr, Grandbury, TX.Arrested on May 31, 2020 at 3:53 Am by Officer L. Knapp at 1000 Keller Pkwy and Charge with;







Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15. Amy Blackwell Schneider, Age:58, POB: Big Springs, TX.No Occupation Listed and Home 5366 Crescent Lake Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on May 30, 2020 at 2:11 am by Officer J. Dickerson at 5800 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;







Burglary of a Vehicle David Clinton Schoultz, Age: 38, POB: Lewisville, TX.listed as Unemployed and Home 5785 Matany Road, Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on June 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM by Officer R. Garcia at the Home Depot on Main St. in Keller and Charged with;







Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or MORE, !!!!**** Charles Lyle Terry, Age: 31, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.Listed as Unemployed and Home 5591 Chinkapin Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on June 6, 2020 at 12:41 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 700 S. Main St. and Charged with;



