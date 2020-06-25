Southlake, Texas June 25, 2020



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Listed Occupation ass Manager Consultant for Dixon Motivational and Home 1305 Burgundy Ct., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on May 27, 2020 at 9:28 PM by Officer B. Carlson at Dixon’s home and Charged with;



Robert Andrew Green, Age: 37, POB: Hurst, TX.





Arrested on May 22, 2020 at 9:31 PM by Officer P. Logan at 705 Bryson Way and charged with;



Listed as Unemployed and Home 3601 Grapevine Mills Parkway #1813



Arrested on May 25, 2020 at 11:55 PM by Officer J. Page at 500 W Hwy 114 and charged with;

Eber Azael Espinoza, Age: 18, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Cook at Wingstop and Home 13752 Sundown Trl, Farmers Branch, TX.



Arrested on May 226, 2020 at 7:41 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2100 E Hwy 114 and charged with;



