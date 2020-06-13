June 17, 2007 Colleyville, Texas

6/12/07 Burglary of a Motor Vehicle by forced entry at La Hacienda Ranch Restaurant at 5250 State Highway 121 South. Female victim, 19, a resident of the Fox Meadows subdivision in Colleyville, told Officer Ron McFadden that she parked her white Volkswagen Beetle in the restaurant lot at 10:45 AM on Tuesday morning. When she returned to her car at 1:00 PM, she discovered that unknown suspect(s) had damaged the door and shattered the right rear window on the “Bug”. Stolen was her black Guess purse ($30) and brown Louis Vuitton wallet ($100) containing her Social Security card, Texas Tech student ID, Bank of America credit card and a Fort Worth Credit Union debit card.

The popular restaurant has some parking spaces on the easily seen side of the building, but most of parking lot is at the rear with very limited visibility from the building. The lot has frequently been the site of vehicular burglaries. Detective David Martz is investigating the incident.