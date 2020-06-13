June 13, 2020

With over 44 million Americans losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and new unemployment claims this week higher than in the same week last year, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States Hit Most by Unemployment Claims, along with accompanying videos.

To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt the most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims during the latest week for which we have data (June 1) and overall since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis (March 16). We used this data to rank the most impacted states for both periods. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most impacted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Increase in Texas Unemployment Claims Due to Coronavirus (1=Worst, 25=Avg.):

490.91% Increase in Unemployment Claims (June 2020 vs June 2019) 89,736 the week of June 1, 2020 vs 15,186 the week of June 3, 2019 24th lowest increase in the U.S.

Increase in Unemployment Claims (June 2020 vs June 2019) 625.61% Increase in the Number of Unemployment Claims (June 2020 vs January 2020) 89,736 the week of June 1, 2020 vs 12,367 the week of January 1, 2020 14th highest increase in the U.S.

Increase in the Number of Unemployment Claims (June 2020 vs January 2020) 1,508.96% Increase in Unemployment Claims Since Pandemic Started 2,399,563 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of June 1, 2020 vs 159,021 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of June 3, 2019 19th lowest increase in the U.S.

Increase in Unemployment Claims Since Pandemic Started

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/.

.