Section 287(g) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deputize selected state and local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration law. This is a program in which our own Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn participates to keep Tarrant County safe from illegal immigrants who get arrested for various offenses- often times very violent crimes. Just a year ago, you stood up in support of Sheriff Waybourn and his request of the Commissioners Court’s approval of the Sheriff’s Office participation in the 287(g) program. The time has come to renew that status and Sheriff Waybourn needs our help!

The Tarrant GOP is asking all Republicans who can to please attend the Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting next Tuesday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. It will take place at 100 E. Weatherford on the 5th floor (downtown Fort Worth, across from the old courthouse). Due to social distancing, the rooms will only hold a limited number of people, so plan to arrive early to get a seat!

Please attend and sign an audience participation form. If you cannot attend in person, please call your County Commissioner and the County Judge’s office and let them know that you support Sheriff Waybourn’s participation in the 287(g) program. It’s time to speak up and support the rule of law and support our sheriff!

More Info on 287(g) Program:

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/…/sheriff-s-admini…/287g.html…

Map to Commissioners Court:

https://www.google.com/…/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x864e7140d07ba163…

Commissioners Court Contact Info:

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/commissioners-court.html