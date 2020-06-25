June 25, 2020……….from Wallet Hub



With nationwide protests over racial inequality sparking public discourse about government funding priorities, and predominantly non-white school districts receiving $23 billion less funding per year than predominantly white districts, WalletHub today released its report on the Best States for Racial Equality in Education, along with accompanying videos and audio files.

In order to determine which states have the most racial equality in education, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key metrics. Our data compares the difference between white and black Americans in areas such as high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Racial Equality in Education in Texas (1=Most Equality; 25=Avg.):

• 1st – Share of Adults with at Least a High School Degree

• 8th – Share of Adults with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

• 17th – Standardized-Test Scores

• 21st – Mean SAT Score

• 13th – Public High School Graduation Rate

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-education-racial-equality/75962/