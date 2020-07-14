July 14, 2020

• Driver relationships in Arlington are the worst in the state; those in New Braunfels are the best.

• Texans say tailgating and not indicating before pulling out are the main reasons they get road rage.

• Map showing driver relationships across Texas.

With lockdown contributing to less traffic on Texas roads, one would assume drivers are exercising a better understanding of each other’s needs. However, even during statewide lockdowns, law enforcement was faced with drivers practicing reckless road behavior, such as speeding and showing little consideration for other road users. Car dealership, San Antonio CDJR, surveyed 2,000 Texan road users about their relationships with other drivers and made some surprising discoveries…

San Antonio CDJR’s survey asked respondents to rate their relationships with other drivers on the roads out of 10 (ten being the most harmonious, and one being the least). It was discovered that Arlington is home to the worst driver/driver relationships in the state – here, drivers rate their relationships at a lowly 2.5/10. Perhaps this is why the city set up a road rage helpline a few years ago!

Texas’ biggest city, Houston, also ranked low (4.6/10), as did Dallas (4.7/10), which has a large population. Of course, these cities have a higher volume of vehicles on the road, and therefore higher levels of traffic, which could explain why drivers here struggle with road rage.

On the other hand, drivers in New Braunfels – a city with an abundance of natural beauty – are more likely to enjoy an incident-free commute to work. Here, driver/driver relationships are the happiest in the state at a high 7.2/10.

You can see how these relationships rank across Texan towns with this infographic

If you are a driver, you are likely aware of the unsavory road habits of other drivers. Over a quarter (27%) of Texans say tailgating and pulling out without indication (also 27%) are the main causes for their road rage. These were followed by drivers using cellphones (26%), cutting in a queue of traffic (10%) and blocking the outside lane (10%).

Although incredibly detrimental to people’s health and finances, the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent enforced lockdowns have resulted in less traffic and cleaner air. In fact, 54% of Texans surveyed believe that lockdown presented a good opportunity to relook at the way we use our roads on a daily basis, such as the need to install more bike lanes and reserving more space for pedestrians.

