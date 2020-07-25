July 25, 2020

Iconic Downtown Dallas Hotel Implements

New Measures to Resume Operations

Fairmont Dallas announced today that the hotel will reopen its doors to guests and visitors on July, 31. This includes guest services and modified food & beverage venues, including Starbucks and Pyramid Bar.

“The hotel’s top priority remains the safety, care and wellbeing of our Fairmont Dallas family. Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are,” said Sven-Erik Richter, general manager, Fairmont Dallas. “Today, this means keeping our guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 – partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry.”

The new operational standards being implemented at Fairmont Dallas and at Fairmont properties across North & Central America were developed and vetted by a team of expert advisors to ensure maximum efficacy in preventing the spread of all viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19, with oversight by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections and certification; Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security & fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America; and Ruth Petran, Ph.D., CFS, Senior Corporate Scientist, Food Safety and Public Health, for Ecolab, global leaders in cleaning and hygiene, and trusted advisors to the CDC.

At each touchpoint along the guest journey through Fairmont Dallas, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees, including physical distancing; mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check; masks provided to guests and worn by all employees; a 48-hour “settling period” for occupied rooms post-departure; increased frequency of cleaning & disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points; and continued use of EPA registered disinfecting chemicals, proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Hands-on training for all employees, a dedicated on-property rollout committee and a formal audit program, validated under the global ALLSAFE Cleanliness label, ensure initial and continued compliance.

“As we welcome our friends, family and community back to Fairmont Dallas, please be assured that we are looking ahead, through and past the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that our valued guests and employees will always be looked after with the highest degree of safety, care and comfort,” said Richter.

For additional information on Fairmont Dallas and Accor’s commitment to helping its community stay safe and stay well, please visit www.ALLStayWell.com.

In order to help travelers book with confidence, flexible rates are always available for booking, allowing change or cancellation up to 24 hours in advance of arrival. For guests who have booked a non-flexible rate directly with Fairmont Dallas, the hotel has adopted more flexible modification and cancellation policies to help guests and clients shift their travel plans as needed. For more information, please call the hotel directly at 214-720-2020.

;