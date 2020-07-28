Keller and Westlake, Texas Recent Arrests

Michael Joseph Durbois,

Age: 50 POB: Not provided

Listed Occupation as Air Conditioning and Home 2000 Fox Meadow Drive, Keller, TX.

Arrested on July 20, 2020 at 2:39 am by Officer J. Lemoine at 330 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;

On a Keller Warrant for Criminal Mischief Impair or Interrupt Public Service.





Listed as unemployed and Home 1550 Dublin Circle, Grapevine,



Arrested on July 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle at 3200 Hwy 1114 west bound in Westlake and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Labor for Stanley and Home 1832 Shasta View Dr., Justin, TX 76247

Arrested on July 18, 2020 at 6:07 PM by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle at 1100 Hwy 114 and charge with;

1.) Unlawful Carrying of a weapon,



Listed Occupation as Construction and self employed,



Arrested on July 19,2020 by Westlake Officer D. More at the Hwy Quik Trip at 2301 Hwy 377 and Charged with:



1.) Public Intoxication,



No occupation or employer listed and Home at unkown location in Ft. Worth.



Arrested On July 19, 2020 at 7:03 PM at the Hwy 377 Quik Trip on Hwy 377 and charged with;



Listed occupation as a self employed in construction and Home unknown in Ft. Worth



Arrested on July 19, 2020 at 7:14 PM by Westlake Officer D. Moore at the Same Quik Trip as above and Charged with:



Listed as a Driver for Lone Star Valet and Home at 1806 Altacrest Drive, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on July 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle at 3200 Hwy 114 WB and Charged with:



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G, Less than 400 G a Felony Second Degree



Arrested by Keller Officer N. Nguyen on July 21, 2020 at 9:24 PM at the Hampton Inn in Keller and Charged with:



