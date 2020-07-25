Southlake, Texas July 25, 2020

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.







Listed as Self Employed and Home 303 E. Highland St., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on July 18, 2020 at 9:41 PM by Office P. Logan at E. Highland and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Client Manager for Vizient and Home: 12345 Angle Food Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM by Officer M. Davis at 850 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;



POB: London, England,







Arrested by Officer J. Ellis at Taverna Rossa at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd at 8:20 PM and Charged with;

Driving while Intoxicated Tammy Marie Belz,Listed occupation as Pediatrician in Los Colinas and Home Address PO BOX 122304, Arlington.



Age 54, No POB listed.



No Occupation listed and Home 4500 Willow Rock Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on July 22, 2020 at 12:37 AM by Officer J. Page at 600 W. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated,



2) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony. Johng Temprachanh,









Listed Occupation as HVAC Maintenance for Longhorn and Home 311 S. Brighton Ave, Dallas.

Arrested on July 18, 2020 at 7:56 AM by Officer S. Petrovich at 800j E Hwy 114 and Charged with:

1. Manual Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1 G less than 4 G a Felony Second Degree



2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s warrant for Marijuana 2 oz in a Drug Free Zone Tovar Reyes Ubaldo, Age: 20, NO POB listed,



LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com

