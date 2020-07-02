Keller, Texas July 2, 2020

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



hn Strebel,

Age: 59, POB: Riverhead, NY.



Listed Occupation as President of OMNI Hotels and Home Addresss 709 Kessler Woods Trl. Dallas,. TX.

Arrested on June 26, 2020 at 9:50 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2400 E HWY 114 EB and Charged with;

Arrested on June 26, 2020 at 9:50 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2400 E HWY 114 EB and Charged with;

Driving While Intoxicated Peter John Strebel,







Listed Occupation as HR for Childrens Health Hospital and Home 2905 Wentwood Dr. Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on June 27, 2020 at 2:02 AM by Officer J. Page at 2806 Brookshire Dr. and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated. Kathryn Michelle Graham, Age: 34 POB: DallasListed Occupation as HR for Childrens Health Hospital and Home 2905 Wentwood Dr. Grapevine, TX.Arrested on June 27, 2020 at 2:02 AM by Officer J. Page at 2806 Brookshire Dr. and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Construction and Grapevine as home.



Arrested on June 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM by Officer L. Wilson at Buy Buy Baby 2501 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1/) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.



2.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over .015 Rolando Antonio Uriaspalacios, Age: 39, POB: El Salvador.Listed Occupation as Construction and Grapevine as home.Arrested on June 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM by Officer L. Wilson at Buy Buy Baby 2501 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;







Listed no Occupation and Homeless.



Arrested on June 30, 2020 by Officer S. Petrovich at 1200 N. Carroll Ave. at 3;34 PM and charged with;



1.) Possession of a controlled substance PG1 less than 1G a State Jail Felony,



2.) Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 less than 28 G a Class A Misdemeanor,



3.)Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 more than 28G less than 200 G. a Felony Third Degree,



4.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 more than 28 G less than 200 G a Felony Third Degree Nicholas James Ramos, Age: 36, POB; Fountain ValleyListed no Occupation and Homeless.Arrested on June 30, 2020 by Officer S. Petrovich at 1200 N. Carroll Ave. at 3;34 PM and charged with;



LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com