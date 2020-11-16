District Test-Confirmed Student and Staff Cases in
Last 14 Days – – 128
Campus Data Positive Cases (Last 14 Days)
Students or staff members that have reported a test-confirmed positive COVID-19 case to GCISD since November 2, 2020.
———————————————————————————————————————
GCISD Covid-19 Cases Infogram Link:
https://infogram.com/43d09faf-4030-4abf-91d9-9bc5ba5110ad
Additional Covid-19 data can be viewed and refreshed at the GCISD website:
https://www.gcisd.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=96313&pageId=30833236
LRW – – 11/16/20