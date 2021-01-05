Greenville, Texas January 5, 2021
PRESS RELEASE – GREENVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT STILL SEEKS LAUREN BROOKE BOHME ON A WARRANT FOR MURDER
On September 30, 2020, at approximately 0015 hours Greenville Police Department Officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville, Texas. The male victim was hospitalized due to his injuries and is now deceased. The suspect has been identified as Lauren Brooke Bohme, an 18-year-old white female with brown eyes, dark brown hair, 5’ 04”, and 130 pounds. An active warrant for Murder has been issued. If anyone has information on Bohme’s location, please contact Detective Wooldridge at 903-457-2909 or contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900. UPDATE ON JANUARY 4, 2021: Lauren Brooke Bohme is still being sought on a Warrant for Murder. Damien Christian Osborn, an 18-year-old white male, is being sought for a related offense. The investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time.
WANTED FOR MURDER
LAUREN BROOKE BOHME
White Female18 years of age
Brown Hair and Brown Eyes
5’04” & 130 pounds