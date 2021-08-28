The Colleyville Panthers (1-0, 1-0 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) defeats the rival Grapevine Mustangs (0-0, 0-1 5A-2 Region 1 District 4) 42-7 in first non-district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium Friday, Aug. 27. Colleyville scored first early in the first quarter and never looked back to win the annual Battle for the Red Rail game. The Panthers next non-district game will be against the Boswell Pioneers (0-0, 0-0 6 A-1 Region 1 District 3) at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Sep. 3

Check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game with video clips can be view HERE

LRW – – 08/28/21