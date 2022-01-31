CITY OF COLLEYVILLE – STATE OF THE CITY – PUBLIC PRESENTATION

The State of the City by Mayor Richard Newton has been rescheduled due to weather. The new date is Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Colleyville Center, at 7:00 PM.

The State of the City covers a variety of topics including citywide beautification efforts, economic development, customer service, infrastructure, public safety, award winning programs, projects, and finances.

The presentation will be recorded and available for viewing on the City’s website for those unable to attend.