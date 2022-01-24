FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 20, 2022

Contact: Adrienne Lothery, Media Relations alothery@colleyville.com

817.503.1112

972.998.3105

Colleyville Ministerial Alliance Meeting Led by Mayor Newton

Colleyville, TX – The Colleyville Ministerial Alliance met this morning, with representation from houses of worship from across the community. This group’s sole purpose is to create unity and build a stronger community. Mayor Newton opened the meeting with prayer, with an opportunity then for leaders from each congregation to share how the events this weekend at Congregation Beth Israel impacted their members.

“Each of you experienced the events on Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in your own way. Some of you may have been saddened, some may have felt angry, and of course we were all concerned for the individuals taken hostage,” Newton stated. “We are thankful for answered prayers and a successful outcome, with all hostages able to return home unharmed. The meeting this morning is an opportunity to share the community’s emotional response to help us understand how to further the healing process, and provide a praise report for those answered prayers.”

This sharing process was an important beginning for healing, and led to further discussion of the best way to bring the entire community together to heal, including those who are members at a congregation of faith and those who are not. The Ministerial Alliance determined that a community event, organized by the Ministerial Alliance and hosted by the City, would be beneficial. In the days ahead, a committee will form and plan details. The community event will be held at the Colleyville Center and involve time for specific prayers and worship music. More details will be released as event details are finalized.

“Our gathering this morning is an important first step in the healing process,” Newton said. “We must now invite the whole community to participate in that healing, which we will do with a Community Healing Event organized by the Ministerial Alliance.”

The group also discussed tangible lessons learned and steps which can be taken to be as prepared as possible for any future incidents, including access to building plans and security information. Pastor Lanre Sobo noted, “When opportunity knocks, it is too late to prepare.” It was acknowledged and repeated, the relationships built through the Ministerial Alliance over the last five years facilitated swift action during the incident. The group expressed participation in the Ministerial Alliance was a critical success factor. Police Chief Miller also reiterated the standing offer to assist any congregation with training on incident response.