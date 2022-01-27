MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Assistant Chief Wreay 817-503-1261

pdpio@colleyville.com

COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AWARDED NATIONAL ACCREDITATION BY CALEA®

The Colleyville Police Department was awarded national accreditation on Friday, November 19, 2021, by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®).

The Colleyville Police Department was unanimously recommended by the commission for CALEA accreditation. This is Colleyville’s first award of national accreditation. The department is one of thirty-four

(34) police departments in Texas to achieve CALEA accreditation, and is one of only six (6) agencies in Texas to hold accreditations by both CALEA and the Texas Police Chief’s Association, putting it in elite company.

Following more than a three-year self-assessment phase and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA assessors, Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller and Accreditation Coordinator Cynthia Bauman attended the CALEA virtual conference. Each agency being reviewed goes before CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners where the commission reviews all findings and determines the agencies’ accreditation status.

Police Chief Michael C. Miller said, “This is an incredible accomplishment that reflects the dedication and commitment of the department to delivering exceptional police services to our community. We want our residents and business owners to take pride and comfort in knowing that an independent and highly respected organization exhaustively reviewed all aspects of our agency and confirmed that we meet or exceed the highest standards of professional excellence in law enforcement. Our desire is to be the best modern police department that we can be, and with this achievement, we are proud to be recognized among the very best in the country.”

The purpose of CALEA’s Accreditation Programs is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence. The accreditation process is how a public safety agency voluntarily demonstrates how it meets professionally-recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.

When Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton learned about the Police Department achieving national accreditation, he said, “I tell people any chance I get that we have the best police department in the state. Our police officers are dedicated public servants committed to keeping our community safe. Not only do they keep Colleyville safe, they have won international awards for their work in global trafficking and fraud cases. I am so proud of the CALEA accreditation, which confirms our department is operating under the highest standards.”

In alignment with CALEA’s specific goals, the Colleyville Police Department is committed to serving its community with excellence, while also allocating attention to its internal personnel with fair and nondiscriminatory practices, sustaining solid interagency cooperation and coordination, and increasing the community and staff’s confidence in the agency. Every Police Department employee played a role in this accreditation process and we are proud to have achieved this major milestone as a team.

CALEA President Anthony Purcell and Executive Director W. Craig Hartley, Jr. will formally award the Colleyville Police Department with accreditation, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to community.