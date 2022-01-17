January 17, 2022

Mayor to Meet With Colleyville Ministerial Alliance



Colleyville, TX – Following the events at Congregation Beth Israel yesterday, Mayor Richard Newton has called a meeting of the Colleyville Ministerial Alliance for later this week. The Colleyville Ministerial Alliance is a diverse group of more than 20 houses of worship across many faiths and beliefs whose sole purpose is to create unity and bring our community together. This group was established in 2016 and meets quarterly.

“We are thankful to all of our local, state, and federal partners who worked diligently to bring this terrible situation to a successful conclusion with all hostages unharmed,” said Mayor Richard Newton. “Now it is time for the community to come together and begin the healing process. Please continue to pray for all involved as we move forward, with love for our neighbors in our hearts.”

If community members need professional assistance in dealing with this incident, the FBI has made two victim’s assistance officers available. Contact the City at 817-503-1111 to be put in contact with them.