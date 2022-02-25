Local News Only – February 25, 2022
The general election to elect councilmembers of the City of Colleyville is held on the first Saturday in May of each year. This year the date is May 7, 2022.
On February 22, 2022, a drawing for the order of names on the ballot was conducted. The following list is the Order of the Names as they will appear on the ballot.
MAYOR
David Kelly
Bobby Lindamood
PLACE 1
Brandi Elder
Amyn Gilani
PLACE 2
Zac Bunn
George Bond
Registered to vote?
You must be registered to vote in the city in which you currently reside and you must be registered 30 days prior to any election in which you wish to vote. To verify your voting status, visit Tarrant County Elections’ Voter Lookup.