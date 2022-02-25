Local News Only – February 25, 2022

The general election to elect councilmembers of the City of Colleyville is held on the first Saturday in May of each year. This year the date is May 7, 2022.

On February 22, 2022, a drawing for the order of names on the ballot was conducted. The following list is the Order of the Names as they will appear on the ballot.

MAYOR

David Kelly

Bobby Lindamood



PLACE 1

Brandi Elder

Amyn Gilani

PLACE 2

Zac Bunn

George Bond