PRESS RELEASE – SHOOTING

GREENVILLE: At about 5:55 p.m. on February 7, 2022, the Greenville Police Department responded to a disturbance between tenants at the Ranchview Apartments located at 5700 Industrial. At about 9:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the same area of the Ranchview Apartments in reference to a report of shots being fired. It was discovered that a male was discharging both a rifle and a handgun. When officers contacted the male, he raised the handgun in the direction of officers in a threatening manner. Officers discharged their duty weapons striking the male. The male is now deceased. Anyone with additional information about this incident can call the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.