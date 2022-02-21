Colleyville, Texas February 21, 2022

Linda Baker, Police Reporter

LUNA, BARBARA ABIGAIL; W/F; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: SHIFT LEAD; EMPLOYER: XOES KITCHEN; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: MURPHY M; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE, R; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2022; CHARGES: TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

COOK, TYLER DAY; W/M; POB: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: CUTTER; EMPLOYER: CRUTCHFIELD CONCRETE; ADDRESS: MANSFIELD TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE R; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; 2) POSS CS PG 3<28G; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

COX, SHERWYN NIGEL; B/M; POB: BROOKLYN NY; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: WEATHEREAD J; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRRE R; ARREST DATE: 02/14/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

HERNANDEZ, AMBER CHARLETT; W/F; POB: SACRAMENTO CA; OCCUPATION: EXHAUST CLEANER; EMPLOYER: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL EXHAUST CLEANING; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH D; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST LOCATION: MARKET STREET-5805 COLLEYVILLE BLVD; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2022; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; 2) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; 3) INSUFFICIENT BOND – POSS CS PG 1 <1; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; REMARKS: NO BOND SET; 4) THEFT UNDER 100.00; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $341.00; 5) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $800.80; 6) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $800.80; 7) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $800.80; 8) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT $820.30; NOTE: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT FaceBook POST ON 02/16/2022 – Last night we got a call of a theft in progress at a local retail store and ended up making a couple of arrests that included several new felony charges in addition to theft. One suspect was a convicted felon who was found to be in possession of 2 loaded handguns (1 stolen), stolen credit cards, 67 g of Heroin, 2 g methamphetamine, 10 g of Xanax bars, syringes, pipes, scales, packaging materials, and cash. We appreciate our Officers who put their own safety on the line each and every day to make these high-risk apprehensions and take dangerous firearms and drugs off the street. Great job last night team! #Police

PENA, RAMIRO; W/M; POB: WACO TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: GARLAND TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: NEWMAN J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2022; CHARGES: 1) MAN DEL CS PG 1-B>=4G<200G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY FIRST DEGREE; 2) POSS CS PG1/1-B=4G<200G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; 3) POSS CS PG1>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 4) POSS CS PG1<1G; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; 5) POSS CS PG3<28G; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; 6) POSS CS PG2>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 7) POSS CS PG4<28G; CLASSIFICATION CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; 8) UNL CARRY WEAPON W/FELONY CONV; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; 9) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; 10) SPEEDING; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $535.33; 11) SPEEDING; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $499.20; 12) NO OPERATOR LICENSE; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $430.30; NOTE: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT FaceBook POST ON 02/16/2022 – Last night we got a call of a theft in progress at a local retail store and ended up making a couple of arrests that included several new felony charges in addition to theft. One suspect was a convicted felon who was found to be in possession of 2 loaded handguns (1 stolen), stolen credit cards, 67 g of Heroin, 2 g methamphetamine, 10 g of Xanax bars, syringes, pipes, scales, packaging materials, and cash. We appreciate our Officers who put their own safety on the line each and every day to make these high-risk apprehensions and take dangerous firearms and drugs off the street. Great job last night team! #Police

POENARU, DENISA; W/F; POB ROMANIA; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: BEHRINGER T; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH C; ARREST DATE 02/16/2022; ARREST LOCATION: MARKET STREET – 5605 COLLEYVILLE BLVD; REMARKS: NO SS; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $1,000.00

POENARU, FRATUIAN; W/M; POB: ROMANIA; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: BEHRINGER T; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH C; ARREST LOCATION: MARKET STREET – 5605 COLLEYVILLE BLVD; ARREST DATE: 02/16/2022; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $1,000.00

WRIGHT, KARLISA KIERRIA; B/F; POB: SUMMERVILLE TN; OCCUPATION: DRIVER; EMPLOYER: AMAZON; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: MURPHY M; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE R; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2022; CHARGES: 1) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00; REMARKS: TCSO PR BOND; 2) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $421.00; 3) NO DL; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $430.30; 4) NO DL; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT $415.30; 5) STATE REG LAW; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $415.30

LOPEZ, EDUARDO MANUEL; W/M; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ADDRESS: GARLAND TX; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: LEWALLEN; C; BOOKING OFFICER: VILBIG R; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2022; CHARGES: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00; 2) FMFR; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $446.00; 3) NO DL; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $429.00; 4) SPEEDING; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $429.00

