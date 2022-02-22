Feburary 22, 2022

DALLAS, TX – The Northern Texas PGA Foundation announced on Wednesday, February 16, the opening of nine PGA HOPE programs across North Texas. PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is an adaptive golf program that is offered for Veterans of all backgrounds and abilities to learn the game of golf. PGA HOPE is designed to use golf to enhance the mental, social, emotional, and physical well-being of Veterans while helping them with rehabilitation and assimilation.

The six-week program is taught by PGA and LPGA Professionals who are trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.

The NTPGA Foundation is excited to continue to build upon a successful history with PGA HOPE. It expects to conduct over twenty programs throughout North Texas in the spring, summer and fall seasons of 2022. PGA HOPE is centered around bringing Veterans to the game of golf. By nature, golf is a social game and creates a camaraderie amongst individuals not often replicated in other sports. Once an individual partakes in a PGA HOPE program, they become a part of a larger family of Veterans who all want to do one thing – play more golf. Completing a PGA HOPE program opens the door to more opportunities for Veterans to build community and create special memories.

“PGA HOPE facilitates a path forward to Veterans seeking an elite class of camaraderie and a means to challenge yourself in ways other sports cannot,” says Paul Hauck, NTPGA HOPE Ambassador. “Regardless of your golf skill level, physical or emotional challenges, PGA HOPE has a place for you.”

All PGA HOPE programming in North Texas is funded by the Northern Texas PGA Foundation and supporting partners, so the cost is free to all Veterans.

“The beauty behind PGA HOPE is you can truly come as yourself – whether you have a background in the game or you’re just starting out – this is a program for Veterans of all backgrounds and abilities,” says NTPGA Executive Director / CEO Mark Harrison. “Golf is a game that can be enjoyed for a lifetime, and our PGA Professionals who have been trained to teach PGA HOPE want to make this possible for Veterans in communities across northern Texas.”

Below are all PGA HOPE programs currently open for spring registration. Summer and fall programming will be available for registration later in 2022.

The Oaks Country Club, Greenville, TX | Thursdays March 3 – April 7, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Stonetree Golf Club, Killeen, TX | Wednesdays, March 9 – April 13, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Stonetree Golf Club, Killeen, TX | Wednesdays, March 9 – April 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Trails of Frisco Golf Club, Frisco, TX | Wednesdays, March 9 – April 13, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Oakmont Country Club, Corinth, TX | Thursdays, March 10 – April 14, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Oakmont Country Club, Corinth, TX | Fridays, March 11 – April 15, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Odessa Country Club, Odessa, TX | Thursdays, March 17 – April 21, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Rockwood Golf Course, Fort Worth, TX | Thursdays, April 21 – May 26, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Pecan Valley Golf Course, Fort Worth, TX | Fridays, April 22 – May 27, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

For more information about PGA HOPE in Northern Texas, please visit foundation.ntpga.com/military-veterans.