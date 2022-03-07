Here’s a glimpse at what U.S. investment app user respondents in the South said:

Two-thirds (66%) of investment app users in the South first began investing during the pandemic (compared to 66% of all U.S. investment app user respondents)

More than two-thirds (72%) plan to invest more money using investment apps this year than they did in 2021 (compared to 60% of all U.S. investment app user respondents)

More than three-quarters (82.5%) have invested in crypto (compared to 78% of all U.S. investment app user respondents)

More than one-third (39%) bought crypto for the first time in 2021 (compared to 32% of all U.S. investment app user respondents)

More than one-third (38%) say a celebrity has influenced their decision to buy crypto (compared to 45% of all U.S. investment app user respondents)

Nearly half (48%) say they could be persuaded to to buy an investment based on Elon Musk’s tweets (compared to 44% of all U.S. investment app user respondents)

