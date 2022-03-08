February 26, 2022

GCISD President & School Board Members

3051 Ira E Woods Ave.

Grapevine, Texas, 76051

RE: Academic dishonesty at CHHS

Dear GCISD Board President and Members,

During the school year 2019-2020, multiple parents contacted from GCISD CHHS Principal Dr. Groppel and current Superintendent Dr. Ryan through emails and letters regarding the pervasive and endemic cheating that occurs within a large population of students that occupy the top academic achieving percentage of the high school class. This cheating is widespread and has existed for years. The problem is not limited to the 2021 graduating class.

From what concerned parents experienced in their previous efforts to identify this problem, Dr. Ryan and Dr. Groppel seemingly ignored these emails and letters, acknowledged nothing and took no action. During the 2020-2021 school year, many students were online due to Covid, so perhaps the situation was such that the cheating issue couldn’t be fully addressed. It could have easily been acknowledged and confirmed by the district.

Presently, we want to make absolutely sure that we don’t lose sight of the fact that numerous parents are highly displeased that the issue of academic dishonesty was ignored and never addressed. The cheating isn’t limited to the 2021 graduating class, and it will continue if the district administrative staff refuses to acknowledge, address and correct the issue.

In some cases, specific examples of cheating and academic dishonesty were provided. In many cases, these students occupied spots in the top ten percent of the class, which affects class rank. As you know, class rank affects admission to all of our top universities.

Attached is a brazen example of the kind of thing that happens when the issue isn’t addressed by the district and school’s administration or resolved. In this instance, despite this glaring admission of academic dishonesty, the student was allowed to graduate in the top 20 students and received a full scholarship to a top university in Texas. (Note: Attachment not attached – pic of a student posting on line stating “Cheaters never prosper but we in the first row baby” .)

Clearly and unambiguously, he admits he cheated throughout high school as indicated on his social media post. He is far from the only one. Cheating at CHHS is rampant, out-of-control and must be addressed. Many concerned parents and community members await your response and expect you to address the issue. While it is too late for our students in the class of 2021, it isn’t too late for future classes!

Sincerely,

A concerned parent

Enc.

cc

Dr. Robin Ryan

Mr. David Denning

Dr. Lance Groppel