MARCH 11, 2022
In the Court of Appeals Second Appellate District of Texas at Fort Worth – Amyn Gilani, Appellant v Thomas Wayne Rigney and Rigney Financial Services, LLC, Appellees – finds the trial court did not err by denying Gilani’s motion to dismiss under the TCPA. The appeal court overrule’s Gilani’s appellate issues and affirms the trial court’s order denying Gilani’s partial motion to dismiss under the TCPA.
Full Opinion here …
https://www.localnewsonly.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Gilani-v-Rigney-compressed.pdf