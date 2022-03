March 10,2022

Secretary of Energy is asked what her plan is to increase oil production in the US:

She laughs maniacally at him, says she can’t do anything, and tells him US consumers are at the mercy of a cartel called OPEC.

Biden energy policy is looking a lot like Carter energy policy. https://t.co/5JGJqENaud

— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 7, 2021