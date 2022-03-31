March 31, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly

The City of Colleyville will conduct a General Election on Saturday, May 7, 2022 to elect a Mayor and Councilmembers for Places 1 and 2 to the City Council. The City Secretary’s Office is responsible for conducting all City elections. For more information about this process, call the City Secretary’s office at 817-503-1130 or for more information about the May 7, 2022 General Election, visit colleyville.com.

Here are important dates to remember:

April 7, 2022 – Last day to register to vote for the May 7, 2022 Election

April 20, 2o22 – Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received – NOT postmarked).

April 25, 2022 through May 3, 2022 – Early Voting – The Colleyville Public Library, located at 110 Main Street, Colleyville is one of the 44 early voting sites in Tarrant County.