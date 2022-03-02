FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL INCIDENT

On March 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM, officers were dispatched to a lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School, located at 5401 Heritage Ave., in reference to a man with a handgun on the school campus. The 18-year-old male subject, who was not a student, was located and detained inside the school, along with two juvenile CHHS students. All detainees were searched and no weapons were found on their persons.

After a thorough search of the campus, a handgun was located inside one of the student’s vehicles. The 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with Trespass on School Grounds, (Class C Misdemeanor) and Places Weapons Prohibited (3rd Degree Felony). In addition, one of the detained students was taken in to custody and charged with Places Weapons Prohibited. We take these incidents very seriously and will use all of our resources to ensure our schools are safe for students and staff.

We appreciate the patience exhibited by the students, parents, and staff during today’s incident as we worked to ensure everyone’s safety. We want to thank GCISD staff for their quick reaction and their great communication during the incident. We also want to thank the person who made the initial report. We always encourage our community to “See Something, Say Something,” and due to their vigilance and courage to report suspicious activity, this incident was resolved swiftly and safely.