Mr. Burk Collins

MARCH 27, 1942 – FEBRUARY 23, 2022

Burley Burk Collins, age 79, of Colleyville, Texas, passed away on February 23, 2022, in Grapevine, Texas.

On March 27, 1942, Burk was born in Wapanucka, Oklahoma, one of 11 children born to Burley and Sestus Collins. He grew up in neighboring Bromide, attended school there, and graduated in 1960. Burk also took numerous classes in the local Tarrant County colleges to further his business knowledge and education.

Burk married the love of his life, Gloria Jean Paxton, on July 2, 1960, in Lehigh, Oklahoma. They moved to the DFW metroplex, where they welcomed their two children, Johnny, then Tradona, to complete their family.

Burk grew up in the ranching country of southeastern Oklahoma, where he was the next to the youngest of 11 children. Times were hard for his family and these hard times were instrumental in making him the successful husband, father, and businessman he would later become.

Burk Collins led a complete and exciting life. He was involved in many hobbies over the years, including horse racing, flying, fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening, and working cattle are just some of the interests of his life. He loved music and singing all his life, especially singing at the Johnny High Country Music Review, which at one point in time, he owned and ran with such pride and joy. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing old-time gospel and country music.

Burk was CEO of Burk Collins and Company. He and his wife Jean started Burk Collins and Company in 1970. He was an experienced Commercial Real Estate Developer, a pioneer, and visionary in the real estate world, successfully developing, managing, and leasing commercial real estate in Texas and Oklahoma. Burk was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurst, the International Council of Shopping Centers, and the American Angus Association.

The greatest accomplishment of Burk’s life was his loving family. He loved his wife deeply and passionately, never leaving her side without a kiss. He always played an active role in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s lives. You could see a great-grandchild sitting on his lap at any given time or day in his office as he was working. He always made time for his family; they were his pride and joy.

Burk accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1963, and we take comfort in knowing He is now sharing in the glories of his salvation, spending eternity with Jesus.

Burk is preceded in death by his parents Burley and Sestus Collins, son-in-law Mike Colgan, granddaughter Cassidy Collins, brothers Marion Collins and Felix Collins, sisters Bobbie Davis and Berline Swain, and brother-in-law William Clyde Paxton.

Burk is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria Jean Collins of Colleyville, Texas; Son, Johnny Collins, wife Kristi, of Lehigh, Oklahoma; Daughter, Tradona Colgan of North Richland Hills, Texas.

Grandchildren, Brandi Colgan Page (Koby), Blair Colgan Cox (Jimmy), Russ Colgan, Whitney Collins, Joshua Orsini-Collins (Michael), Brazos Collins (Meagan), Natalie Collins Overstreet (Dylan)

Great-grandchildren, Ann Wilks, Eli and Harper Page, Rhett, Wyatt, and Everly Cox, Addilyn Orsini-Collins and Ryeland Collins

Brothers, Jim Collins, Durrett Collins (Betty), Dwayne Collins (Dorothy), Vernon Collins (Elfi); Sisters, Johnnie Lou Peters, Darlene Truett (Pete), Brothers-in-law, Jim Paxton (Bridget), Dean Paxton (Carolyn); Sister-in-Law, Ruthette Raines (Donald); And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Burk Collins to the Lehigh Baptist Church Youth Building Fund, P.O. Box 183 Lehigh, Oklahoma 74556, the little country church where Burk and Jean married.