March 10, 2022

Deadline Approaching – 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open

DALLAS, Texas – The deadline for the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open is quickly approaching. The entry deadline for all contestants is Thursday, June 3 at 5:00 p.m. CDT . This year’s championship is presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank and will be conducted at The Cascades Club in Tyler, Texas. Online registration is available at www.ntpga.com. Contestants do not have to be residents of Texas to play.

The 72-hole stroke play event will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a projected purse of $200,000. The field will play 36-holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. The champion is projected to take home the first-place prize of $40,000.

Unless otherwise exempt, interested contestants shall gain access to the Higginbotham Texas State Open via 16 qualifying tournaments conducted throughout Texas and surrounding states. The Championship is open to all professionals, competitive amateurs and junior golfers with advanced tournament experience. Qualifying for the championship will be conducted from June 7 – July 15. The entry deadline is June 3.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the creation of the Higginbotham Texas State Open scholarship. The scholarship will be designated for an NTPGA Junior Tour Member from the Tyler area who will be attending college this fall. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation will be awarding more than $450,000 in scholarships to approximately 50 high school seniors from North Texas.

For registration or further information about the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open, please visit the Northern Texas PGA website at www.ntpga.com or contact the NTPGA office at (214) 420-7421.