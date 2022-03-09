March 9, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly

Land Rover Grapevine Previews the new Range Rover during the Track National Tour

Land Rover Grapevine hosted a preview of the New Range Rover as part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour for invited guests and owners to receive an up-close, first look at the highly anticipated luxury SUV. The “New Range Rover” is the ultimate expression of modern luxury, effortlessly combining breath-taking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity.

Guests were immersed in all aspects of the most desirable Range Rover yet, exploring the modernist design, broad scope of personalization with an elegant exterior color palette, luxurious and sustainable interior materials, expansive bespoke opportunities, as well as the luxury SUV’s peerless refinement and breadth of capability on- and off-road.

“We’re honored to share the exciting “New Range Rover” with our valued clients,” said Jason Feuerberg, new car sales director. “As the original luxury SUV, Range Rover has led by example for over 50 years. This latest evolution raises the bar in every way, bringing refinement, comfort, and capability to new heights.”

A DJ provided music for the event and guests dined on a unique fusion of Tex-Med cuisine by Ferah, including chipotle BBQ bison meatball bites, southern cheesy arancini with poblano aioli, sweet potato sliders, chicken and waffle sliders, prime rib slides, jumbo lump crab sliders and assorted chocolate truffles and Petit Fours.

The New Range Rover arrives in showrooms this spring. The fifth-generation luxury SUV takes the Land Rover brand’s modernist design philosophy to the next level, with a contemporary interpretation of its trademark profile to create an incredible design statement.

The new 2022 Range Rover is available in SE and Autobiography models. A First Edition model will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colors. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

Available for order in early 2022, the new Range Rover SV is an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalization from the experts at Special Vehicle Operations. Available in both SWB and LWB body designs, with exclusive design details, material choices and enhanced functionality, this hand-crafted model will be the first Land Rover vehicle to carry the new ceramic SV roundel and simplified naming strategy – known simply as SV. The SV roundel represents the distillation of Special Vehicle Operations design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance, and capability. This is also the first time the LWB model is offered in a five-seat configuration on SV models.

A new extended-range plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model will also be available for order in early 2022. The new 434hp the powertrain provides up to 62 miles of near-silent pure-electric driving. The clever packaging of the battery, beneath the vehicle and within the wheelbase, ensures both luggage space and all-terrain capability are uncompromised. The use of advanced eHorizon navigation data also allows the hybrid system to optimize energy usage across a journey, to provide a peaceful arrival at a destination on electric power, while also optimizing EV usage.

A suite of innovative technologies contributes to the peerless comfort and refinement of the New Range Rover. New third-generation Active Noise Cancellation technology delivers one of the quietest cabins on the road. It builds on the hushed and sealed body architecture by using microphones on the outside of the vehicle and headrest speakers on the inside to create personal quiet zones for the cabin occupants – much like high-end active noise cancelling headphones.

The New Range Rover offers intuitive voice control with Amazon Alexa built-in in certain markets. Using natural voice commands enables customers to manage everything from favorite infotainment features and music track selection to navigation or phone contacts – all while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.

The Land Rover brand’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology is elevated by the New Range Rover with its largest ever touchscreen. The 13.1-inch curved, floating screen embodies the architectural lightness of the interior with a minimalist frame design. It provides intuitive control of all the major vehicle functions, using the latest consumer technology to deliver a smartphone-inspired interface, haptic feedback when customers touch and press the screen, allied to convenient hard switches for the climate control.

Every New Range Rover features All-Wheel Steering for an effortless drive with heightened stability at speed and improved maneuverability at low speeds, making it equally at home on the open road and negotiating tight city streets.

Land Rover designs and engineers its vehicles in the United Kingdom. For over 70 years the brand has built a reputation for providing its clientele with some of the most luxurious and capable vehicles in the world; whether driving through the heart of the city or traversing the countryside on- and off-road. Today’s Land Rover lineup includes the Defender; Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque. Land Rover is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Land Rover website at www.landroverusa.com.

Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987 and employs more than 1,400 members. Park Place Dealership operates two collision centers, an auto auction, and eight full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Sprinter Vans. In 2020, Park Place was acquired by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA. Asbury is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit parkplace.com.

Photos by Lisbeth Powers

Park Place Land Rover DFW members Cade Mannetti, New Car Sales Manager; Sydney Archer, Sales Experience Manager, Jason Feuerberg, Sales Director at Park Place Land Rover DFW

Ramin Salehi, Arianaz Salehi and Halleh Salehi

Lev Skolnik & Genna Skolnik