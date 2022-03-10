The Quinnipiac poll asked Americans what they would do if theu were in the same situation as the Ukrainians. According to their results 55% percent of Americans said they would stay and fight. However, the devil is always in the details and it was a majority of Democrats who said they would flee the country. The report found that 68% of Republicans and 57% of Independents said they would stay and fight. It was 52% of Democrats that said they would flee the country instead of remaining in the USA to fight against a foreign invader.