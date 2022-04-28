April 27, 2022

by Nelson Thibodeaux, Editor LNO

As has been the case in every election in Colleyville since the year 2000. I did a drop by this early afternoon to see the campaign tents, and hopefully be able to speak and be spoken to in a non-confrontational manner … after all this isn’t the last Presidential election, and thank goodness for that.

Visited the booth being covered by Kathy Spradley and Brandi Elder with some small talk, then walked over behind the library where Bobby Lindamood had been all day welcoming voters.

The only “incident” was a person that I was told was David Kelly’s son, who rushed over to take a photo of Mr. Lindamood and myself having a quick chat.

I stopped by Ms. Elder’s booth again as I noticed former Mayor David Kelly was walking away from his tent leaving only an individual, that I was told was his son or step son, before I could catch former Mayor, David Kelly. However the individual identified as the son or step son of Mr. Kelly was confrontational, so what’s new? Amyn Gilani wanted to vent on LNO, as well. I inquired if he ever read anything on LNO that he knew to be categorically wrong or even mis-stated. Gilani, responded no; therefore, I suggested if he is that concerned about LNO coverage, there is always a column devoted to Letter to the Editor.