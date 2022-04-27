May 14, 2021

Colleyville Ranked the 4th Safest City in Texas



Colleyville, TX – Home security company SafeWise ranked Colleyville as the 4th safest city in Texas in its recently released seventh annual Safe Cities report.

Colleyville saw a 9 percent reduction in its overall Part 1 crime rate in 2020. Part 1 includes crimes such as aggravated assault, residential and non-residential theft, burglary of a vehicle, and auto theft, all of which saw a decrease in Colleyville last year. Part 2 crimes, such as DUI, drug offenses, fraud, and vandalism, were also reduced last year by 19 percent.

“We have the best police officers in the state who work hard each day to keep our community safe,” said Mayor Richard Newton. “People move to Colleyville for a variety of reasons and chief among them is a safe community.”

The Colleyville Police Department (CPD) has implemented strategies to work with residents and business owners to prevent and reduce crime as well as ensure criminals are caught when crimes do occur. Members of CPD leadership went door-to-door earlier this year meeting with business owners to ensure their security equipment was in working order and deliver safety tips specific to businesses. CPD regularly presents to homeowner associations and the Mayor’s Ministerial Alliance providing information on keeping neighborhoods and places of worship safe.

The department installed license plate readers (LPRs) at three points along the City’s commercial corridor SH26 which has resulted in several successful apprehensions. The LPRs also discourage criminals from traversing through Colleyville city limits. Each police officer has been equipped with a body camera to protect the public and the officers and to ensure upmost accountability. The department has also increased training for all officers including de-escalation training.

“We appreciate the recognition by SafeWise as being one of the safest cities in Texas,” said Chief of Police Michael C. Miller. “I’m proud of the tireless dedication of our officers and the great partnership we have with our community. Together, we continue to keep Colleyville a safe place to live, work and play.”