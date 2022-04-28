April 28, 2022

LocalNewsOnly

Driving for a Deal: Desperate Texans are prepared to travel as far as Covington, Louisiana to buy a used car, reveal survey.

Given the lack of inventory, survey finds how far buyers are willing to travel in each state .

Used car buyers in Alaska prepared to travel the furthest (722 miles!).

Infographic showing how far drivers in each state are prepared to travel to purchase a used car.

As many Texans will be all too aware, the price of used vehicles has skyrocketed (by 37% from December 2020 to December 2021), marking the largest 12-month increase for cars in the history of the consumer price index. While the market surge has yielded some advantage to the profit margins of many local dealers, potential buyers are finding themselves struggling to find cars within their budget, or even within their state boundaries… One buyer was reported to have travelled 537 miles from Michigan to Hanover, Pennsylvania to fetch their vehicle!

Quantrell Subaru, a Lexington-based dealer, commissioned a survey of 2,690 buyers across the country to find out just how far they’d be prepared to travel to buy a used car. The survey discovered that many Texans are willing to drive the distance for a good deal: the average person here said they would travel up to 520 miles to purchase a used car – around the equivalent of a road trip to Covington, Louisiana! And if you were to take an Uber along this stretch, it would cost hundreds of dollars just one way (without traffic)!

When broken down across state lines, those in Alaska were prepared to travel the furthest to pick up their perfect used car – 722 miles! Comparatively and more tentatively, Vermonters were only prepared to travel 286 miles.

The soaring prices of the used-car market is in large part the result of a problem that has affected the economy since the pandemic began – a severe shortage of computer chips (fueled by a ramped-up demand for computers and household products which also use these semiconductors). As automakers cut down on production (due to a lack of chips), prices soared for used cars. And the lack of new cars hitting the market has had a knock-on effect and led to a shortage in used cars also.

“It’s an unprecedented time for the automotive industry. After a global pandemic brought automotive sales and production to a near stop, Americans have rallied and returned to the car market at full force,” says Brentley Jones for Quantrell Subaru. “Consequently, we’re witnessing a demand for cars, unlike anything we’ve ever seen. We are currently shipping 40% of our used car inventory to out-of-state buyers.”

The sage advice on negotiating a deal for a car has been to make an offer well below the asking price, and then hope to meet somewhere in the middle. However, while this may have been standard practice in pre-pandemic times, the lack of inventory means common tactics may need amending. Quantrell Subaru has therefore provided some advice for buyers on how to secure a used car for the foreseeable future: