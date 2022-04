April 26, 2022

LocalNewsOnly

Early voting has begun!

Colleyville City Council & GCISD School Board

April 25 – 29 – Monday thru Friday – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

April 30 – Saturday – 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

May 1 – Sunday – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

May 2 – 3 – Monday & Tuesday – 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

May 7 – Saturday – ELECTION DAY – 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Location – Colleyville Public Library – 110 Main St. – 2nd Floor – Colleyville, Texas

LNO recommends Bobby Lindamood for Mayor, Brandi Elder for Place 1 and George Bond for Place 2 in the Colleyville City Council election. LNO recommends Tammy Nakamura and Kathy Spradley in the GCISD School Board election.

Click Below for all Early Voting Locations

Click below for all Election Day Voting Locations