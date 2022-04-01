Sure I’ll bite. I’ve Known Nelson (LNO) since before we both ran for council in 1999, he as an incumbent, me as an opponent for another incumbent. We were on the same side of many issues. Then, as now, he has always struggled for relevance. One would only ask why a supposedly independent news source would be so heavily invested on one side of an issue and taken such a personal vendetta against one person. Anyone who takes him seriously does so at their peril. Mostly, I ignore him as many in this city do.
I find it interesting that you would call someone out as having a vendetta against one person (hello pot, meet kettle). How anyone would send out the vile letter about Mr. Lindamood (which is clearly cut and paste- not a legitimate document- with nonsense opinions included) is beyond my comprehension. Nelson puts his name on his work – unlike the scheming coward(s) who sent out the slander.
Wow, Mr. Fletcher you just think you know me. I don’t hang around with you and your liberal buddies. While I have a number of friends that are Democrats; unfortunately, I have learned never to get in a political discussion with you, it always turns visceral.
I didn’t have to run for council in 1999 because I was already on council until 2000.
Perhaps the reason I “struggle for relevance” in your eyes is because of your claim that “we were on the same side on many issues,” that is also simply not true.
I can assure you the side I was never on. That is the side that you joined to put out the vile, lewd, false, unsigned mailer against Lindamood on behalf of your friend Taylor. You were on this forum literally almost before the mailer hit accusing the man as a “sexual predator.”
Is there nothing you won’t do to win … you see that is where you and I part ways.
Mr. Taylor has been doing this a long time, now you have joined forces.
You may be able to ignore me and localnewsonly.com, but it is those like you that put people in peril. I don’t think you will ignore the Process Server who, if not already, will be visiting you with your invitation to respond to a $1 million plus lawsuit filed by Lindamood against you this morning. That would be to James Richard Fletcher, in case you had any confusion.
I don’t have to struggle for relevance; I have a beautiful wife, extended family and a handsome 14 month old grandson to give me all the relevance I need.
LNO has been involved in reporting Colleyville events since 2001, I would say that is pretty relevant. We have historical archives since that time that readers can access and read about historical events, politics and changes in the city.
There is one thing for sure; there never has been a campaign that stooped to your level before this year.
I would encourage voters to look at Taylor and your effort to slander a good man. Then, I would remind voters that Ms. Coplen has tied her ship to you two.
She was provided the opportunity to repudiate the mailer, but has chosen to remain silent.
If one looks back at the beginning of this campaign, LNO posted the positions of both candidates. Prior to this election I never met Mr. Lindamood or Mrs. Zeitlin. I provided an open forum for the candidates, however Taylor, as usual, failed to come out of his protected closet to respond.
Having personally been a victim of Mr. Taylor’s falsehoods and accusations in the past; and the fact he will not respond; of course we provided more coverage on Lindamood, that is because I love my city and was disgusted at the misdirection, falsehoods and shenanigans played by you, Taylor and others in this election.
Now I hope the voters see the Coplen/Taylor ticket for what it is; an desperate effort to keep control of city council. We council speaks with one voice, it doesn’t speak in mine or the citizens. I hope voters keep this in mind when they decide on which candidates they will vote for Saturday.(by the way they both lost).
Finally somebody, please tell Mr. Taylor the following; “The brother is coming out of the basement.”
Nelson Thibodeaux, Editor
April 1, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly
Believe it or Not it has been seven long years since Colleyville’s 3-Mousekateers (Mike Taylor , Chuck Mogged and Jim Fletcher) launched their vile attempt to upend Bobby Lindamood’s run for city … now seven year’s later they are again planning a vile sneak attack; laying the groundwork for the “Lindamood Attack.” It appears the three are tied at the hip with plans on how to extort money from Lindamood while they continue to plan on the SNEAK Attack Volume 3 and 4 Lindamood.
LocalNewsOnly headline from May 2015
LocalNewsOnly headline from May 2015 … The saga will continue until election day in May 2022 from the same three that treated the first slanderous attack on Bobby Lindamood.
You will note in this article from 2015 will be back with the same old vitriol against Bobby Lindamood. The three are still hoping they will be able to extort money from Mr. Lindamood via the court system!
The following is from a local neighborhood blog frequently visited by Jim Fletcher of Colleyville. This simply serves as a reminder of the level the Taylor/Coplen team will go to take control of Colleyville City Council.
Susan Baum from Summerbrook Colleyville
Mr. Fletcher – any comment now?
Bobby Lindamood & Elizabeth Zeitlin are exactly what we need on our city council! They believe in transparency, representing our citizens, and being fiscally responsible with city funds. We need a change at city hall! Let’s elect two outstanding candidates who can be trusted!